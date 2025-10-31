The Cronulla Sharks have reportedly not opened talks with winger Sione Katoa over a potential new contract, with the winger instead set to hit free agency on November 1.

Katoa is off-contract at the end of 2026 alongside fellow winger Sam Stonestreet, and only one of the duo is likely to remain in the Shire beyond the end of 2026.

Both are first-grade calibre players, and it's clear Ronaldo Mulitalo, who will miss much of 2025 with an ACL injury, is going to be the first-choice winger moving forward for Craig Fitzgibbon and his coaching staff.

Katoa is more experienced, but Stonestreet has a serious future in the sport.

Stonestreet was signed to a one-year extension this year, bringing both him and Katoa off-contract at the same time. With Mulitalo injured, it could have set up a shootout for the future between the duo, but the Sharks may not be afforded that much time to make a decision.

News Corp is reporting that Katoa will head to free agency from Saturday, assessing his value around the competition.

It has been suggested that whichever winger does not remain with the Sharks long-term could well head to the Perth Bears, who will attack the free agency market, needing to sign 30 players and having more than $12 million to spend.

It's unclear where the Bears will start their search, but they have more than 170 players who could become potential targets, and have suggested they want to make ten signings by Christmas.

Players who have already made up their mind to head to free agency could be a starting point, and the experienced try-scorer Katoa could yet become one of their first signings.

He will also entertain offers from other Sydney clubs that need wingers. Several sides could well have chased Stonestreet, but if he is locked up by Cronulla, Katoa will shoot up the list of potential wingers for rival clubs to poach.