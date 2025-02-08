Addin Fonua-Blake's journey to the Cronulla Sharks wasn't sealed in a boardroom or over a flashy presentation. Instead, it happened on a sponsor's boat, where Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon cut straight to the point with a question that left Fonua-Blake momentarily stunned: “What would you bring to my team?”

“It took me back a bit honestly when Fitzy asked that,” Fonua-Blake admitted.

But the answer soon followed, reflecting the core of who he is as a player.

“I thought about it and told him, ‘I'll be bringing 100 per cent, effort every day'. I know what I can produce, and I'll put that effort in as long as I can.”

That meeting was more than just a recruitment pitch. It was a reflection of Fitzgibbon's coaching ethos - direct, effort-driven and steeped in the same relentless work ethic he showcased during his playing days.

“That meeting with Fitzy and the Cronulla guys, you could just see that he coaches the same way he played - all in, all effort,” Fonua-Blake said.

While Canterbury, Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons were all keen to secure his services, it was Fitzgibbon's no-nonsense approach that resonated most.

For a player who holds himself to almost impossible standards, the Sharks' culture of accountability felt like the perfect fit.

Fonua-Blake's obsession with personal standards was on full display during his time with the Warriors.

After a poor showing against Penrith, despite his team's victory, he made headlines for skipping the post-match team song.

Not out of spite or frustration with teammates, but because he felt he didn't deserve to celebrate.

“So instead of hanging around the team and bringing the team's mood down, my thinking was I'll go and sit on the bus, so I'm not hanging around like a bad smell,” Fonua-Blake explained.

“I wasn't dirty on my teammates; I was dirty on myself and how I'd played. I didn't lead in that game and didn't lead my team.”

It's the kind of self-imposed accountability rarely seen at such an intense level.

While the decision led to a one-week stand-down, Fonua-Blake didn't flinch from owning it.

“It was the wrong decision at the time, and I put my hand up for it, that's all I can do,” he admitted.

“I took my one-week stand down for it. I think I came back into the team playing well, and that was a point I wanted to make from it.”

This relentless self-critique isn't new for Fonua-Blake.

“I know what I can do in this game,” he said.

“And when I don't do that, I'm filthy. I feel like I'm letting myself down, letting my team down, and letting my family down when I go out and I don't perform to my best.”

It's not about meeting external expectations; it's about living up to the standards he's set for himself.

“Some days when it's like that, it's a failure for me. It might be a pass in someone else's books, but not for me. And if I'm not hard on myself then, who's going to be?”

Fonua-Blake's move back to Sydney wasn't just about football. It was a decision made with family in mind, wanting to be closer to his parents after years away.

He credits the Warriors, particularly Nathan Brown and Andrew Webster, for not only supporting his decision but also for helping him mature both on and off the field.

Brown's influence helped him find balance, while Webster pushed him to refine the “effort areas” of his game - things like decoy runs and support play that don't always make the highlight reels but are crucial to a team's success.

Now, at the Sharks, Fonua-Blake is ready to take those lessons and elevate his game further.

The alignment between his personal values and Fitzgibbon's coaching philosophy is clear.

“I can see that in Fitz, too. Accountability is massive for him, and if your coach is that way, then your team ends up playing that way, too.”

The Sharks' forward pack is already one of the NRL's most formidable, but Fonua-Blake believes he can add another layer of grit and consistency.

“There's a lot of talent here at the Sharks, and I think I'm joining one of the strongest forward packs in the NRL,” he said.