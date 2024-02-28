The Cronulla Sharks have been dealt a significant blow just days away from their opening game, with forward Jesse Colquhoun out for an indefinite period of time.

Recently re-signing with the club until the end of the 2026 season, the 22-year-old sustained a foot injury in the club's trial match against the Bulldogs last Friday night.

The club confirmed that he has broken his fourth metatarsal with the club's medical staff to begin consultations with surgeons to determine the best way for him to return to the field.

It is more unfortunate news for the young forward as he broke a bone in his foot last year against the same opposition.

"A timeframe is yet to be determined," the club said in a statement.

Colquhoun isn't the only player at the Sharks injured during their final trial match against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Young utility back Kade Dykes sustained a minor hamstring injury and will miss the early rounds, whilst playmaker Daniel Atkinson left the field after being hit high from a tackle but passed his HIA on the same evening.