St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has confirmed that the club has re-signed one of the most promising talents despite him being linked to a rival NRL side.

Linked with a potential move to the Newcastle Knights, young Dragons playmaker Lyhkan King-Togia has decided that he will remain at the club for at least the next two seasons.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Thursday night's game against the Manly Sea Eagles, Dragons coach Shane Flanagan confirmed that King-Togia has agreed to a contract extension with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was just telling the boys that he agreed to stay for another couple of years," Flanagan said on Wednesday.

"He's a young half on the up and done a really good job with the reserve-grade side, and he's been in the full-time squad, so we know what we're getting the, re and he's a half for the future.

"Played a couple of games last year when Kyle was out, so he's had a taste, and his best footy is in front of him."

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the club's most promising talents, King-Togia made four first-grade appearances in the 2024 season, with his maiden match being against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 24 - he even started at five-eighth in one of the matches.

Starting with the Illawarra Steelers in the SG Ball Cup program, he would eventually make progress through the grades to the Jersey Flegg Cup and the NSW Cup.

“I really like being here. It was a good decision to move and it's good to debut at the Dragons,” King-Togia told Dragons Media earlier last year.

“It's a good club and we're going in the right direction. Hopefully, we can keep going.

"Debuting was definitely a goal. I wasn't expecting it, but I'm just heaps grateful to be getting the opportunity and getting the rewards for the hard work.”