In NRL news that is unlikely to surprise, Toby Sexton is reportedly set to leave the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the 2025 NRL season following Lachlan Galvin's signing with the club.

Galvin's move to the Bulldogs is yet to be made official, but director of football Phil Gould said on Sunday that he hoped to have more clarity within 48 hours.

The deal being done will mean Galvin slots straight into the Bulldogs halves, although it's unclear whether he or Matt Burton will play fullback, and what it means for Toby Sexton in the interim.

The Bulldogs' halfback has been sensational throughout the first half of 2025, guiding Canterbury to the top of the table at the midway point of the season with just two losses on the club's record.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, eyebrows were raised during the first half of the season with the pace at which negotiations failed to proceed between Sexton and the Belmore-based outfit, and it now appears he will leave the club, with News Corp reporting Sexton has already had interest from rival clubs.

The former Gold Coast Titan will have no shortage of suitors given his form at the Bulldogs, and the lack of talented halfbacks off-contract heading into 2026, with several clubs potentially in the market for one.

Sexton's management reportedly held discussions with Phil Gould a month ago and were confident of getting a new deal across the line, but that has now been blown to dust by the signing of Galvin, which could leave the Bulldogs without a first-choice halfback.

Canterbury's salary cap, already stretched, will simply have no wiggle room to retain Sexton even if they did have a spot in the best 17 for him.

The club's salary cap could receive some buffer room with talk that Reed Mahoney will be released at the end of the season, but that is no guarantee either.