The Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of current Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton from the start of the 2026 English Super League season.

In what will go down as one of the more surprising moves of recent times, Sexton will go from playing as the halfback in a seemingly premiership-contending side to a Super League contract.

The halfback, who moved from the Gold Coast Titans a few years ago in search of more playing time at the Bulldogs, has come into his own this season, helping to pilot the Bulldogs to the top of the ladder in a halves combination with Matt Burton.

Despite his form, and the club's success, the blue and white still went ahead and signed Lachlan Galvin from the Wests Tigers some weeks ago, and that put the writing on the wall for Sexton, who has been unable to secure an NRL contract elsewhere and will instead sign a big-money, two-year deal in France where he will replace the departing Luke Keary.

Sexton said he was 'pumped' to be heading to France.

“I'm super pumped to be joining the Catalans Dragons for the following season and can't wait for what's ahead," he said in a club statement confirming the news.

Sexton, who has played 61 NRL games, will take over the club's halfback role with Catalans regularly finding success in the English competition.

“Toby is an exciting young half with a strong kicking game, excellent game management, and composure under pressure. He's already showing that he can perform at the top NRL level, and I believe he's only going to get better. His attitude, professionalism, and competitive nature will be a great fit for our squad and the culture we want to build within the team," Catalans interim head coach Joel Tomkins said.