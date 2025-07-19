Wests Tigers half Jarome Luai could depart the club at the end of 2026.

No matter which report you read, or which way you spin it, that is the cold hard truth for the powers that be at the Tigers.

Luai might have signed a five-year contract with the club through to the end of 2029, but his contract is made up of player options for each of the final three years.

It's believed that CEO Shane Richardson was only able to get it over the line because of the clauses.

It's the next impending situation for the Tigers in what is a substantially long list of them. Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn da Silva are gone, they are attempting to extend the contract of their skipper, and now there are also question marks about the long-term future of fullback Jahream Bula who could also look to head to the exit turnstiles.

Luai's decision will be one which is followed closely in the coming months. It's impossible to know exactly how he is feeling, but the halfback and five-eighth has struggled to propel the Tigers up the ladder despite his hefty $1.2 million contract.

Coming off four straight premierships at the Penrith Panthers, the 28-year-old is in the prime of his career, but going backwards on field, as evidenced by his poor showing in Game 2 and 3 of the State of Origin series.

He was only recalled to the Blues side after Parramatta Eels star Mitchell Moses was struck down with a calf injury at training before Game 2.

If Luai does elect to leave the Tigers, there could be no shortage of suitors for his signature, with a new club also set to join the competition.

Here is the state of play, and the club's likely to chase his signature - not in any order though.