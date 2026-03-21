The 2026 NRL season isn't just another year; it feels like a crossroads.\n\nWith Adam Reynolds already confirming his departure, attention turns to a group of veterans whose futures are far less certain.\n\nContracts are expiring. Bodies are slowing. And in some cases, the game itself is moving on.\n\nOnly one of these men has secured a premiership ring, but their impact and success cannot simply be defined or measured by this singular achievement.\n\nThese aren't just experienced players; they're club-defining figures. And for each of them, 2026 shapes as more than a season. It might be the last time we see them put on the boots.\n\nJunior Paulo: Parramatta Eels\nThere's a sense of timing around Junior Paulo.\n\nThe Parramatta enforcer has built a career on presence—physical, vocal, and emotional. Since debuting in 2013, with a brief detour to Canberra before returning “home,” he's been the kind of player the club leans on when things get tough.\n\nBut the modern NRL doesn't wait. The pace is quicker, the middle is more demanding, and for Paulo, the signs are there. His form has tapered, his contract is up, and the elusive premiership still hasn't come.\n\nIf this is the end, it won't be sudden—it'll feel like the right moment for a player who has given everything.\n\nJosh Papalii: Canberra Raiders\nWe've heard it before, but this time, it might actually stick.\n\nJosh Papalii has flirted with retirement in the past, only to come back stronger. Last year, he even rewrote his own ending, returning to Origin and leading Queensland to a series win many didn't see coming.\n\nBut that felt like a farewell tour.\n\nNow 33, the Raiders' most-capped player has nothing left to prove. A one-club legend, a leader, and a tone-setter, Papalii has already authored one of the great Canberra careers.\n\nAnd after helping deliver a historic minor premiership, 2026 could finally be the chapter where he closes the book for good.\n\nCody Walker: South Sydney Rabbitohs\nSome players fade. Cody Walker refuses to.\n\nAt 36, he's still the spark in South Sydney's spine. The instinctive playmaker who sees things others don't. But the question isn't talent. It's time.\n\nInjuries have crept in, particularly over the last two seasons, and while Walker insists this has been his best preseason yet, the reality is unavoidable: how much longer can his body keep up with his vision?\n\nThere's one thing missing—a premiership.\n\nIf South Sydney makes a run this year, it wouldn't just be a fairytale. It would feel like destiny. And for Walker, it could be the perfect moment to walk away.\n\nDaly Cherry-Evans: Sydney Roosters\nFew careers have taken a turn quite like Daly Cherry-Evans'.\n\nAfter a dramatic exit from Manly, his move to the Roosters felt less like a long-term plan and more like a final roll of the dice. A one-year deal. Uncertainty hangs over everything.\n\nEven now, the questions linger—does he go again, or is this it?\n\nAt 354 games and counting, and with the 100-try milestone within reach, Cherry-Evans doesn't need to prove anything. But the reality is harsh: if the Roosters don't extend him, where does he go?\n\nFor perhaps the first time in his career, the future isn't in his control. And that's what makes this season feel different.\n\nTyson Frizell: Newcastle Knights\nThere's a quiet inevitability surrounding Tyson Frizell.\n\nNo headlines, no grand declarations—just a career built on consistency, toughness, and resilience. Now in his 16th season, he's closing in on the 300-game milestone, a number that feels like more than a coincidence.\n\nIt feels like a full stop.\n\nFrizell has already stepped away from representative football. The injuries have piled up over the years. And while he remains a key figure for Newcastle, you get the sense he's nearing the natural end.\n\nIf he reaches 300 this season, don't be surprised if that's the moment he decides it's enough.\n\nDaniel Tupou: Sydney Roosters\nTry-scoring wingers aren't supposed to last this long—but Daniel Tupou never really followed the script.\n\nA one-club player, a three-time premiership winner, and one of the most reliable finishers of his era, Tupou has quietly built a remarkable legacy at the Roosters.\n\nBut even for him, the clock is ticking.\n\nHe's approaching 300 games. The next generation is circling. And while he's still producing, the question becomes less about ability and more about timing.\n\nDoes he go around again or step aside while still at the top? Either way, the decision feels close.\n\nJake Trbojevic: Manly Warringah Sea Eagles\nThis one feels less like a choice—and more like a question of how long the game will let him continue.\n\nJake Trbojevic has always been the heart of Manly. The effort player. The leader. The one teammates rally around.\n\nBut the conversation has shifted.\n\nConcussions, repeated head knocks, and the growing awareness of long-term brain injury have put his future under a microscope. Three concussions in a single season is more than bad luck—it's a warning.\n\nEven as he searches for solutions, including specialised headgear, the reality looms: some decisions are bigger than football.\n\nIf 2026 is his last, it won't just be about form or contracts. It'll be about health and knowing when to walk away on your own terms.