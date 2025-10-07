The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed they will stick with Aaron Schoupp into 2026, with the utility agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

The centre and second-rower ruptured his ACL in the final round of the season when he played in the top grade against the New Zealand Warriors, and revealed he was grateful for the club honouring their contract extension that had been agreed on earlier in the year.

“We had agreed to a new contract before I did my knee, so I'm very grateful for the club to honour that,” Schoupp said in a club statement.

"I truly believe I can get back to my best football at this club.

“I'll be working as hard as I can in preseason so I can get back playing as soon as possible.

“I'm excited to repay the faith the club has shown in me.”

Schoupp, who joined Manly in mid-2024 from the Gold Coast Titans, and previously made his NRL debut with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2021, made four top grade appearances off the bench in 2025.

Those games took him to a grand total of 57 in the NRL, with one coming for Manly in 2024, 20 for the Titans in 2023 and 2024, and 32 for the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

He has scored 12 NRL tries, but has a strong work rate and running game, and coach Anthony Seibold said he believes Schoupp still has his best footy ahead of him.

“Aaron has had a few challenges through his young career, but I know he will be diligent with his reconditioning, and we expect to see him push for a place in the 17 as next season progresses,” Seibold said.

"He's young, he can play multiple positions and I'm sure his best years are ahead of him."

Schoupp, provided his ACL recovery goes well, will be fit for approximately the final three months of the 2026 NRL season.