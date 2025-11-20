The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly tabled a massive contract extension to a key member of their back-line amid his links to rugby union and the rebel competition known as R360.

Able to be used across the back-line in a variety of different positions, Tolutau Koula is only at the beginning of his career, but has continually been one of the club's best performers on the field across his 82 NRL appearances.

Still only at the beginning of his career, the future of the 23-year-old has remained uncertain due to his links to the 15-man code.

While reports recently emerged that he was the latest player to be identified as a target for R360, the eight-time Tonga international has now been tabled a three-year contract extension from the Sea Eagles to keep him at the club, per News Corp.

It is understood that this would keep him at the Northern Beaches until the end of the 2030 NRL season.

This comes as he remains contracted for next season and has a player option in his contract for the following year.

Free to speak with rival teams in the NRL, he is bound to attract the interest of the NRL's newest expansion club (Perth Bears), but the most significant threat to his remaining at the Sea Eagles is set to be the rugby union code.