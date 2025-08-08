The Manly Sea Eagles will be without veteran leader Jake Trbojevic next weekend as they attempt to get back to their winning ways and make a late push for the NRL Finals series.

Facing the Wests Tigers next Sunday afternoon, they will have to do it without Trbojevic, who sustained a concussion and will undergo the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols.

"The good thing is he's sitting up inside there. It's Category 1, so he'll definitely miss next week," coach Anthony Seibold said.

"It's the third one this season so it's really disappointing for him and us. We're already missing six or seven of our forwards at the moment and Jake won't play next week."

Jake Trbojevic won’t be back tonight, and won’t be able to play for at least 11 days, after suffering a concussion. Deemed to have shown clear concussion symptoms (Category 1) + is his 3rd concussion since April - means 11 day stand down is compulsory. Hope he recovers well. pic.twitter.com/dY7xs3uWRN — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 8, 2025

Joining fellow forwards Haumole Olakau'atu, Josh Aloiai and Nathan Brown on the sidelines, the club are sweating on the availability of front-row Taniela Paseka, who is on the comeback trail from an Achilles injury.

Heading into the final four matches of the season, a loss next week to the Tigers, who are coming off a victory against the Canterbury Bulldogs and the bye, would see them almost certainly miss the NRL Finals.