“The second statement includes the extra charge that has now been laid. Whether I agree with what’s in those statements of facts as opposed to what I see in a video is another thing,” Macedone said. “That’s just the police version, the best guess of what they think happened. But what I look for is the evidence.

“Look at everyone’s statements, look at what people say, look at any video images that are available, and then make up your mind as to what actually happened.”

Macedone also revealed that he was directly contacted by Canberra’s chief executive Don Furner to take on the case after Scott split with original lawyer Eid last week.

“Look, I don’t know why there was a move from Danny to myself. There’s speculation around but I don’t deal in speculation,” Mr Macedone said.

“It’s just a matter of someone thought that I could do it. I think Danny’s a very capable person. I have no problems with Danny and his ability and I think he would have done a great job, but somehow it’s landed on my shoulders now. And I need to do a great job as well.”

Scott had allegedly been pepper-sprayed, tasered and handcuffed in Moore Park during Australia Day weekend. The police allege that Scott assaulted two police officers and were called to the scene by security at the SCG.

Macedone said he supported Eid’s decision to plead not guilty for all six original charges, but would look to review the charge against Scott of remaining on and enter Trust lands after a request to leave.

Scott was charged with two counts of assaulting an officer, remaining on Trust lands after being requested to leave and acting in an offensive or indecent manner.

Police have now looked to add an additional charge – behaving in an offensive manner in a public place or school.

With CCTV footage from the SCG reportedly seen as unhelpful evidence, the defense will rely on four body-worn cameras by four police officers involved at the scene.

Scott is currently waiting to hear from the NRL whether he will be stood down or allowed to play while the case remains ongoing.

“My main concern is to sort out Curtis’s playing future and then deal with the legal matters at another time, if that’s possible, or try and resolve it all together,” Mr Macedone said.

“I have to talk with the integrity commission next and see what, what else needs to be done to get this matter resolved. I mean, the season is about to start. So we really want to put everything in place that we can.”