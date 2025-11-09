Eliesa Katoa's devastating injury last weekend against the Kiwis has once again highlighted the need for rugby league to find new ways to reduce head injuries and make the game safer for players.\n\nRugby league is one of the toughest sports on the planet, where head knocks are a common part game and high-impact collisions are what the game is built on.\n\nThe physicality is what fans love about the sport and what gets fans in the gate and glues them to the TV, but that same toughness comes with risks that can no longer be ignored.\n\nThe NRL deserves credit for the steps it has taken so far. The introduction of the HIA rule has been a major advancement for player welfare, and the league continues to look for ways to make the game safer. But more can still be done to protect the long-term health of players who put their bodies and their brains on the line every week.\n\nFormer stars like Wally Lewis, Mark Carroll, and Ian Roberts have spoken openly about living with symptoms linked to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).\n\nSteve Mortimer, Mario Fenech, and the late Paul Green are tragic examples of the toll that repeated head trauma can take on both the mental and physical well-being of players. With everything we now know about these dangers, many parents are questioning whether rugby league is safe for their children to play.\n\n\n\nPlayers also need protection from themselves. Rugby league players are modern-day gladiators, wired to play through pain and push through adversity. It's in their DNA. That's why the decision to return to the field after a head knock must be taken completely out of their hands.\n\nA simple solution could be introducing a 19-man squad. If a player suffers a HIA, he should be immediately replaced by one of the extra bench players, whether a back or a forward, without the team being penalised. This would eliminate the temptation for players to keep going when they shouldn't, while keeping the game at a high standard and prioritising player safety.\n\nThe NRL needs to be clear and consistent: once a player is ruled out with a head injury, a team should be allowed to activate its 18th or 19th player. This would protect the players and send a strong message that player safety is non-negotiable.\n\nThe current 18th man rule was a step in the right direction, but it still has too many grey areas and can only be activated if a player is sin-binned for foul play or if two (formerly three) players fail their HIAs. When refereeing is inconsistent, that creates real problems.\n\nClubs are often forced to leave injured players on the field or send them back out, which only increases the risk of further harm.\n\nMore logical and flexible rules could reduce risk, prevent long-term damage, and make the game safer overall. Extending the bench would help take pressure off injured players, while removing reliance on referee calls. Too often, winning becomes the priority over player welfare.\n\nPlayer fatigue is another major factor in high-contact incidents, especially with the speed and intensity of the modern game. Extra reserves would help keep players fresher and maintain the fast pace that fans love. If a player stumbles or collapses after contact, that should automatically be ruled as a Category One concussion, no debate, no return, as it's a clear sign of head trauma.\n\nTeams are too often disadvantaged by losing multiple players to head knocks caused by opposition high shots, which frustrates fans and lowers the quality of matches. By adding a couple more players to the bench, coaches could include both a back and a forward for better coverage, ensuring the game remains fair, fast, and high-quality.\n\nOf course, adding extra players could pose challenges for the NRL and clubs. Salary cap pressures and the 30-man squad limit are genuine hurdles. But with smart leadership and astute decision-making from Peter V'landys, who is arguably the smartest sports administrator in any sport and has made more positive changes than any administrator in the game's history, a practical solution is well within reach.\n\nRugby league has always evolved to meet new challenges. By continuing to prioritise player welfare and embracing new ideas, the NRL can protect its players, strengthen its future, and prove that toughness and safety can coexist in the greatest game of all.