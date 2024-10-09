Toa Samoa have confirmed their 23-man squad for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom but will be without several star players.

Although they will be without several star players such as Brian To'o and Joseph Suaalii, Samoa have named a strong squad to face England with four-time premiership-winning five-eighth Jarome Luai leading the roster as captain.

Brothers Izack and Jake Tago have both been named, while Anthony Milford or Blaize Talagi is likely to join Luai in the halves, with the other contending with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for the No.1 jumper.

Wests Tigers new recruit Jeral Skelton has been called-up as well as Melbourne Storm rookie forward Lazarus Vaalepu after becoming one of the most inexperience players to play in an NRL Grand Final.

Toa Samoa Squad

Anthony Milford (The Dolphins)

Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)

Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos)

Francis Molo (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles)

Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Jake Tago (Parramatta Eels)

Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

Jazz Tevaga (New Zealand Warriors)

Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers)

Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

John Asiata (Manly Sea Eagles)

Josiah Pahulu (Gold Coast Titans)

Junior Pauga (Sydney Roosters)

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

Lazarus Vaalepu (Melbourne Storm)

Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Paul Roache (New Zealand Warriors)

Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm)

Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders)

Terrell May (Sydney Roosters)