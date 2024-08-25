Legendary South Sydney Rabbitohs forward and newly inducted NRL Hall of Famer Sam Burgess is making waves in the Super League as head coach of Warrington Wolves.

Despite his early success and the inevitable speculation about his future, Burgess is in no hurry to return to the NRL as a coach.

Burgess has guided Warrington to third place on the ladder after 22 games, a significant improvement from their sixth-place finish last season.

The strong start has fueled talk of Burgess eventually returning to the NRL, where his legendary status at South Sydney makes him a natural candidate for a future head coaching role with the Rabbitohs.

"There's no rush. I'm in no rush whatsoever," Burgess stated, showing his satisfaction with his current role at Warrington.

"When that day comes it'll come but for now I'm just enjoying what I'm doing at Warrington."

Burgess' coaching journey began at South Sydney as an assistant, but his tenure was cut short following a falling out with head coach Jason Demetriou.

"First stop's being successful in Super League so we're just in the first year of that," he said of the importance of building credentials in the UK before considering a return to Australia.

At the recent NRL Hall of Fame ceremony, where Burgess was honoured for his contributions to the game, he also accepted Wayne Bennett's induction on behalf of the coaching legend.

Bennett, who recently signed a three-year deal to coach South Sydney, remains a significant influence on Burgess.

"He (Bennett) is the greatest coach of all time so he's the greatest you can get in that seat so he'll bring something to the club for sure," Burgess gushed.