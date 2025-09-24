Mark Nawaqanitawase's bombshell announcement earlier this week that he would be departing the Sydney Roosters for rugby union at the end of 2026 sent shockwaves throughout the NRL.

While his desire to play in the World Cup has been no secret, many expected him to prioritise a career in rugby league.

Alas, he has decided to return to the sport he departed from last year, leaving even the biggest names in the game stunned.

NRL supremo and Canterbury Bulldogs boss Phil Gould shared his thoughts on Nawaqinitawase's decision to switch codes again, not mincing his words.

"It seems to me we've heard this song before ... it was the same thing with Suaalii," he said on Wide World of Sports' Six Tackles With Gus.

"That's a loss, but that's the modern world.

"They've bought a good player, but they've bought 12 months of publicity now.

"It's a good investment."

While Gould showed a level of understanding in his reaction to the news, he admitted he was disheartened by the star winger's decision.

"[It is a] terrible shame, and what a sensation he's been," Gould said.

"It's sad for our game, I would have liked to have seen him in our game long-term."

Despite his decision to switch codes, Nawaqanitawase is still expected to be selected for Australia in this year's Ashes series, following a record-breaking rookie season that saw him lead the NRL in tries.