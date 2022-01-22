Cronulla forward Toby Rudolf has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the NRL Integrity Unit after footage of an alleged incident involving the 25-year-old was examined.

As first reported by The Sunday Telegraph, footage of Rudolf reportedly exchanging heated words with an unidentified male in December 2021 was studied.

Said report also suggests that neither Rudolf nor the opposing party engaged in any form of physical altercation during their CBD disagreement.

Following reviews by the league and the Sharks, the prop has been cleared of any ill behaviour.

An anonymous complaint against Rudolf was forwarded to the Sharks after the South Sydney junior was said to have engaged in an argument whilst trying to enter a Taxi.

Journalist James Phelps has claimed that Cronulla then alerted the league once footage of the alleged incident was obtained.

Rudolf has made 43 appearances in the black, white and blue since debuting in Round 1 of the 2020 NRL season.