Cronulla prop Toby Rudolf did not enjoy the first six months at the Sharks.

The 25-year-old was recovering from a knee injury at the time and was unable to train with his teammates and form close bonds with them.

“The first six months here, I didn’t enjoy it at all, to be honest,” Rudolf told NRL.com reporter Troy Whittaker.

“I was injured, I had the first six months by myself in the gym, I’d do my rehab running and stuff.

“It was tough, but honestly it’s not the first time it’s happened. It’s always going to take some time going to new schools, new clubs.

But the turning point came on a night out with his teammates and from then on Rudolf enjoyed his time at the Sharks and wants to extend his stay beyond 2021.

“A few drinks later and we were all friends,” Rudolf said.

The prop missed one game in 2020 and finished the season with an 87.4% tackle efficiency.