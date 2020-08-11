2020-08-13T09:50:00ZSydney Cricket Ground
Roosters
Storm
1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Ryan HallRyan Hall
3Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu
6Luke KearyLuke Keary
7Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
8Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
9Jake FriendJake Friend
10S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
12M. AubussonMitchell Aubusson
13Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
 
14Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
15P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
16Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
 
18Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
19C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
20Max BaileyMax Bailey
21Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen1
S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu2
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth3
Justin OlamJustin Olam4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Ryley JacksRyley Jacks6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane13
 
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes14
T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui15
Albert VeteAlbert Vete16
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona17
 
Sandor EarlSandor Earl18
Chris LewisChris Lewis19
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns20
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee21

2020-08-14T08:00:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Warriors
Panthers
1R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
2Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
3Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
4Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5George JenningsGeorge Jennings
6Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
8J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
9Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
10Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
11Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
12Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
13Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga
 
14Wayde EganWayde Egan
15Adam BlairAdam Blair
16Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
17Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
 
18Jack MurchieJack Murchie
20Gerard BealeGerard Beale
21Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
22Joshua CurranJoshua Curran
Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins1
Josh MansourJosh Mansour2
Tyrone MayTyrone May3
S. CrichtonStephen Crichton4
Brent NadenBrent Naden5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
James TamouJames Tamou8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau11
Liam MartinLiam Martin12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu15
Moses LeotaMoses Leota16
Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano17
 
Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny18
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards19
Matt BurtonMatt Burton20
Billy BurnsBilly Burns21

2020-08-14T09:55:00ZBankwest Stadium
Eels
Dragons
1C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3M. JenningsMichael Jennings
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 
14Ray StoneRay Stone
15Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
16Kane EvansKane Evans
17Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
 
18Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
19Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
20S. UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
21Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty1
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Adam CluneAdam Clune7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie8
Ben HuntBen Hunt9
Josh KerrJosh Kerr10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes13
 
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor14
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis15
Korbin SimsKorbin Sims16
Jacob HostJacob Host17
 
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame18
Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker19
Jason SaabJason Saab20
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan21

2020-08-15T05:00:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Sharks
Titans
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Josh DuganJosh Dugan
4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
12Wade GrahamWade Graham
13Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
 
14Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
15Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16Jack WilliamsJack Williams
17Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
 
18Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
19Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
20B. TrindallBraydon Trindall
21Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
Anthony DonAnthony Don2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly3
Dale CopleyDale Copley4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika8
Nathan PeatsNathan Peats9
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave12
Jai ArrowJai Arrow13
 
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd14
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey15
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace16
Sam LisoneSam Lisone17
 
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson18
Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread19
Y. TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea20
Beau FermorBeau Fermor21

2020-08-15T07:30:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Rabbitohs
1S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Tom OpacicTom Opacic
4C. LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
5H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
6Ben HamptonBen Hampton
7Michael MorganMichael Morgan
8Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
9Reece RobsonReece Robson
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
14Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15John AsiataJohn Asiata
16Emry PereEmry Pere
17Francis MoloFrancis Molo
 
18Shane WrightShane Wright
19Jake CliffordJake Clifford
20Corey JensenCorey Jensen
22Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston2
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham3
Dane GagaiDane Gagai4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a11
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls14
Liam KnightLiam Knight15
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago16
K. KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi17
 
Jack JohnsJack Johns18
Corey AllanCorey Allan19
Troy DarganTroy Dargan20
Kurt DillonKurt Dillon21

2020-08-15T09:35:00ZGIO Stadium
Raiders
Broncos
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
5Nick CotricNick Cotric
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
10Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
11John BatemanJohn Bateman
12E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Hudson YoungHudson Young
 
14Tom StarlingTom Starling
15Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
16Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
17C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
 
18Sam WilliamsSam Williams
19M. OldfieldMichael Oldfield
20Kai O’DonnellKai O’Donnell
21Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
Darius BoydDarius Boyd1
Richie KennarRichie Kennar2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates5
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
Ben Te’oBen Te’o12
P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
Cory PaixCory Paix14
Jordan RikiJordan Riki15
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue16
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge17
 
Issac LukeIssac Luke18
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor19
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy20
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars21

2020-08-16T04:00:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Sea Eagles
1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Starford To’aStarford To’a
3Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6Blake GreenBlake Green
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9Kurt MannKurt Mann
10Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
13Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
 
14P. CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
15Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese
17Josh KingJosh King
 
18Tex HoyTex Hoy
19Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
20Chris RandallChris Randall
21Mason LinoMason Lino
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot1
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Moses SuliMoses Suli4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick5
Cade CustCade Cust6
D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie16
H. Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu17
 
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle18
Tevita FunaTevita Funa19
Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski20
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski21

2020-08-16T06:05:00ZBankwest Stadium
Wests Tigers
Bulldogs
1Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
4Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5Tommy TalauTommy Talau
6Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
7Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
8Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10Russell PackerRussell Packer
11Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
12Luke GarnerLuke Garner
13M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
 
14Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
15Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
16Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
17Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence
 
18Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
19Shawn BloreShawn Blore
20Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
21Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak2
Tim LafaiTim Lafai3
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Jack CoggerJack Cogger7
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden8
Sione KatoaSione Katoa9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson13
 
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King14
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman15
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue16
Reimis SmithReimis Smith17
 
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham19
Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga20
Chris SmithChris Smith21
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey22