Sydney Roosters star Victor Radley has had his Grade 1 Dangerous Throw charge successfully overturned at the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night.

It clears him to take his place in the side for Thursday night’s clash with the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

The Roosters entered a plea of not guilty for Radley for his charge on Rabbitohs player Dane Gaga, which was accepted by the NRL Judiciary.

The club released the following statement on the matter.

“Victor Radley has tonight been successful in having his Grade 1 Dangerous Throw charge overturned at the NRL Judiciary,” the statement on roosters.com.au reads.

“The Club entered a plea of Not Guilty for Radley following his charge from an incident that occurred in the 39th minute of the match on Rabbitohs player Dane Gagai, which the NRL Judiciary accepted at a hearing earlier this evening.

“Consequently, he will be available to take his place in the Roosters side for this Thursday’s Round 4 match against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.”