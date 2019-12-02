The Sydney Roosters shopped star centre Latrell Mitchell to Toronto Wolfpack, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The reigning back-to-back premiers approached Toronto’s head of rugby Brian Noble, who was down in Australia last week scouting potential recruits.

The Roosters are looking to solve what is growing into a headache for the club as Mitchell’s decision on his future drags out.

According to the report it is unlikely that he lands in Toronto, with the club not available for comment.

Wolfpack chief executive Bob Hunter told The Sydney Morning Herald: “I have had several discussions with Brian in the last few days and Latrell’s name hasn’t been raised at all.”

Toronto recently signed Sonny Bill Williams on a massive $10 million two-year deal.

This new development adds to what has been a circus regarding Mitchell’s decision, with links made to several different clubs.