The final round of the regular season has arrived, with plenty of jockeying for position still to be done in the top eight, and one spot at the bottom still up for grabs.

There are set to be plenty of changes this week - some forced and some not.

Here is all the latest in team news and rumours for Round 25.

Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm

Parramatta Eels

The Parramatta Eels aren't expected to make any changes this week, though Nathan Brown is due back form injury. It would seem he is unlikely to force his way into the 17 however unless Brad Arthur decides to run without a utility and replaces his son Jakob Arthur.

Melbourne Storm

Tom Eisenhuth is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury, which will see Chris Lewis or Alec Macdonald named on the bench in his place.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Canterbury Bulldogs

Luke Thompson will return from coronavirus for the Bulldogs, with Joe Stimson dropping back to the interchange bench and Josh Stuckey moving out of the side.

Manly Sea Eagles

Morgan Harper will return for the Sea Eagles, with Kaeo Weekes dropping out of the side. It's likely that Ben Trbojevic will drop back to the bench to accommodate the return of Harper in the centres. Andrew Davey is also due back and will likely be a straight swap for Bullemor, although Bullemor could yet hold his spot but on the bench, with Josh Schuster dropping out.

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Sydney Roosters

Lindsay Collins, Victor Radley and Daniel Tupou will all miss out for the Roosters after being suspended and injured last weekend. Siosiua Taukeiaho or Connor Watson will likely come off the bench to start at lock for Radley, with Terrell May and Fletcher Baker the new faces on the bench. Paul Momirovski, Oliver Gildart and Kevin Naiqama will fight it out for the vacant wing spot.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are unlikely to make any forced changes for their clash with the Roosters, with Damien Cook likely to remain out after contracting coronavirus last week. Latrell Mitchell is reportedly set to be rested however, with Kodi Nikorima likely to start at fullback and Blake Taaffe to join the bench.

No sign of Latrell Mitchell at Bun idea training today… he’s away up north. Seems very unlikely to play v Roosters on Friday. Big game for souths too - they can still finish 5th and meet Canberra in week 1. — cody kaye (@Cody_KayeFOX) August 30, 2022

New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans

New Zealand Warriors

Shaun Johnson is unlikely to play after suffering a calf injury last weekend, with Daejarn Asi to come into the side. Wayde Egan should also return for the Warriors, moving Freddy Lussick back to the bench and Taniela Otukolo out of the side. Jesse Arthars, Euan Aitken and Jack Murchie are also a chance of returning, with Adam Pompey, Eliesa Katoa and Tom Ale the trio set to drop out.

Gold Coast Titans

Phillip Sami will likely return for the Titans, directly replacing the suspended Brian Kelly in what should be their only change.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Brisbane Broncos

St George Illawarra Dragons

No changes are expected for the Dragons.

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos are set to make a huge call, with Ezra Mam to be dropped for Tyson Gamble. That could all end up in disarray though with Adam Reynolds reportedly in doubt, although Albert Kelly could then also come back in for the must-win game. Thomas Flegler is understood to be out after suffering a throat injury last week, but that is offset by the return of Patrick Carrigan from suspension. He will slot straight in at lock, with Corey Jensen shifting to prop. Delouise Hoeter is also on standby for Brenko Lee who has copped a hamstring injury, while Selwyn Cobbo is also back for Jordan Pereira.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers

North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Dearden is set to return for the Cowboys, moving Scott Drinkwater back to the number one jumper and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to the bench. The man dropping out will be Coen Hess, who is suspended, with Reuben Cotter shifting into the front row.

Penrith Panthers

13 Panthers players are set to be rested in what will be absolute carnage. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the players are Dylan Edwards, Taylan May, Izack Tago, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Moses Leota, Apisai Koroisau, James Fisher-Harris, Viliame Kikau, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin and Spencer Leniu.

That means it's going to be replacement players galore out of the NSW Cup set-up, who also have a semi-final this weekend. Expect Charlie Staines to play at fullback, while Christian Crichton, Robert Jennings, Sunia Turuva and one of Thomas Jenkins or Isaiah Iongi are likely to make up the remaining back five positions. Jarome Luai's absence will see Kurt Falls slot into the side, while Mitch Kenny will start at hooker for Apisai Koroisau, with Soni Luke coming onto the bench. Moses Leota and James Fisher-Harris will likely be replaced in the starting side by Matt Eisenhuth and Lindsay Smith, while J'maine Hopgood will be promoted from the bench to lock for Isaah Yeo. Liam Martin already missed out last week so Chris Smith will keep his second-row spot, while Scott Sorensen will take Viliame Kikau's spot. The three new faces on the bench are likely to be Eddie Blacker, Mavrik Geyer and Preston Riki.

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Newcastle Knights

Mitch Barnett will likely return for one final game for the club, moving Sauaso Sue to the bench and Pasami Saulo out of the side. Kurt Mann is also set to return for Phoenix Crossland.

Cronulla Sharks

Debutant Kayal Iro will likely miss out for Connor Tracey, but the Sharks aren't expected to make any other changes.

Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders

Wests Tigers

The Tigers are likely to have Luke Brooks and Luke Garner back for Jock Madden and Thomas Freebairn respectively, although Freebairn likely will keep his place on the bench or Kitione Kautoga.

Canberra Raiders

Nick Cotric is likely to return for Albert Hopoate, but the Raiders won't make any other changes.