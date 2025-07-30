Fears of poaching raids are at an all-time high at the moment, with the rising Rugby360 competition and the incoming Perth Bears both making a ton of noise on the open market.

James Tedesco, who is in arguably career-best form, could be the target of said poachings, a risk that the Sydney Roosters are not willing to take.

According to The Mole, the Tri-Colours are reportedly looking to extend Tedesco's contract, which would see the former Blues skipper most likely finish his career in Bondi.

Currently signed until the end of 2026, the reported extension would be a 12-month deal, taking Tedesco through until the end of 2027.

Roosters management is eager to get a deal done before November 1, in the hopes that they can block any rival interest before it becomes too loud.

‘Teddy' is 33, but with the club legend eyeing yet another Dally M trophy at a time in his career that most would begin slowing down, the Roosters are more than willing to splurge on the all-time fullback.

He is approaching his 200th game as a Rooster, and if the club gets their way, he will be closer to the 300-game mark by the time his career comes to a close.