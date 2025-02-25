Rumours have swirled about Spencer Leniu's alleged discontent at the Sydney Roosters, but both the club and his management have shut down any talk of an early exit.

The speculation, initially reported by The Daily Telegraph suggested the former Panthers enforcer was unhappy in Bondi just one season into his lucrative deal.

"This has been doing the rounds... there's been a rumour going around that Spencer Leniu wanted out of the club," said columnist Brent Read.

"I contacted his agent last week about it, his agent said ‘that's not true'. I know some other journalists have contacted the Roosters about it, the Roosters have denied it."

Leniu, a three-time premiership winner with Penrith, was one of the Roosters' most high-profile recruits for 2024.

An underwhelming pre-season and a heavy 48-10 trial defeat to Newcastle have intensified concerns about the club's trajectory this year.

The Roosters lost several key players in the off-season, including Joseph Suaali'i, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Joseph Manu, Luke Keary and Terrell May.

Their only major signings have been Chad Townsend and rugby union convert Mark Nawaqanitawase.

A major coup was expected when David Fifita initially committed to the club, but he later backflipped to remain at the Titans.

"Is this worrying signs for the Roosters? They haven't been able to sign players," Aaron Woods questioned on Triple M.

The lack of recruitment firepower has left the Roosters looking light on experience in key areas, which was exposed in their trial loss to the Knights.

Read suspects that the club is stockpiling salary cap space in the hope of bringing Joey Manu back from rugby union after a reported struggle to adapt.

"They struggled yesterday in the trial didn't they, they've got some issues. They've got a lot of money in the kit bag, I think they're saving it for Joey Manu," he said.

"That's a chance, my understanding is he's struggled a bit in rugby union, there's a chance he may come back at some point this year... and you'd say based on yesterday they need Joey."