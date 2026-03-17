A moment of carelessness on wheels has triggered a sweeping overhaul at the Sydney Roosters, with players now handed financial penalties if they fail to comply with a tough new code of conduct around the club's beloved e-bikes.\n\nLast week, centre Billy Smith was helped up after tumbling off an e-bike while riding double with teammate Egan Butcher through the Moore Park precinct. \n\nSmith had a concussion from the incident and missed the rivalry match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and will also miss the game against the Penrith Panthers on Friday night.\n\nThe Daily Telegraph revealed that the Roosters have introduced the following rules after the Smith incident.\n\n● All players must now wear helmets when on e-bikes or scooters.\n\n● No players can “double” a teammate.\n\n● Players will be told to ­enforce a certain speed limit when on an e-bike.\n\n● A bus will run along Driver Ave to save players walking between the EQ car park and the club's centre of excellence.\n\nChairman Nick Politis and coach Trent Robinson were said to be furious about the Smith incident and the disruption it caused in the lead-up to such a significant match.\n\nPolitis made clear in no uncertain terms that the new standards aren't optional.\n\n"We have brought in new rules," Politis told DT.\n\n"Players must wear helmets, they get fined for going too fast and they can't have two blokes on an e-bike.\n\n"They have to wear a helmet, otherwise they will get fined. I went to training (on Sunday) and they were all sticking to the rules.\n\n"We also have a bus service they can use.\n\n"We were disappointed (about Smith) but it was a lesson well learned by everybody. I'm sure it will be OK going into the future. They are all pretty responsible people."