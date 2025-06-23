The Sydney Roosters have confirmed Siua Wong will miss up to six weeks with an MCL strain.

The second-rower was hit by a cannonball style tackle by North Queensland Cowboys utility Karl Lawton on Sunday afternoon.

Amazingly, despite Wong leaving the field and being unable to return, Lawton wasn't penalised or placed on report for the dangerous tackle.

The NRL's match review comittee rectified that on Monday morning by hitting Lawton with a dangerous contact charge that will see him spend a fortnight on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or three weeks if he fights and loses at the judiciary panel.

Wong though will miss six weeks after suffering what has been described by the Roosters as a 'moderate grade MCL injury'.

In better news for the tri-colours, Sandon Smith should be fit for the Roosters' next game against the Wests Tigers after a bye this weekend, with scans clearing the five-eighth of any structural damage. He does have bone bruising however.

Wong is likely to miss games against the Wests Tigers in Round 18, St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 19, Cronulla Sharks in Round 20, the Melbourne Storm in Round 21 and Manly Sea Eagles in Round 22, with his most likely return date being a trip north to play the Dolphins in Round 23.

It's likely Salesi Foketi will shift from lock to the second-row to replace him, with a hopeful return for Victor Radley meaning he will slot back in at lock.