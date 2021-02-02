The Sydney Roosters have applied for salary cap relief due to the extent of multiple concussions captain Boyd Cordner suffered in the 2020 NFL and Origin season, Fox Sports reports.

Cordner is likely to miss the first 12 weeks of the 2021 NRL season, with the Chooks having already requested the maximum $350,000 relief fund from the NRL.

The Roosters have previously implemented rest on the sidelines for players who have suffered concussions and it appears this time will be no different.

The 28-year-old has been given wavelengths of support by the NRL community after his decision to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2020 Origin season after suffering a fourth concussion.

Teams are able to apply for salary cap relief of up to $350,000 if the respective player has injured themselves playing NRL or representative football.

If granted the relief, Cordner will be sidelined for a minimum of 12 weeks.

Cordner will be assessed by a number of experienced medical professionals provided by the club and is likely to return to the playing field if approved by the doctors at hand.

If sidelined however, it is likely the Roosters will drop back Angus Crichton and Sitili Tupouniua, filling the void left by the retired Mitch Aubusson.

Cordner has scored 50 tries in 181 appearances across his 10-year career with the Roosters.