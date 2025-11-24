After failing to reach the NRL Grand Final in 2025 for the first time in six years, the Penrith Panthers will need to rely on the next generation of players coming through their ranks if they are able to continue their dominance.\n\nOver the past couple of seasons, the likes of David Fale, Jaxen Edgar, Zac Lipowicz, Luron Patea and the McLean brothers - Casey and Jesse - have been introduced to the NRL after successfully progressing through the club's ranks.\n\nSo...who's next?\nHonourable Mentions\nOutside of the 'Top Ten', the Panthers have plenty of great young players who are slowly progressing through the ranks.\n\nSome players to watch include the playmaking trio of Jaylin Moran and recruits Ellyjah Birve (Sunshine Coast Falcons) and Keahn Skipps (Canberra Raiders).\n\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=rrK0ukXxnUk\n\nForwards Delahia Wigmore, Isaiah Scanlon and Judah Galuvao should also be watched closely, while attention should also be paid to Tyson Sangalang and the club's 2025 Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year Jenson Tuaoi.\nHaami Loza\nPoached by the Panthers from the Newcastle Knights, Haami Loza is a rising playmaker coming through the ranks and can play in either the five-eighth or halfback role.\n\nWith his recruitment considered a significant signing coup at the time, Loza is coming off a strong past 12 months which saw him begin 2025 in the SG Ball Cup before making four appearances in the NSW Cup competition.\n\nLikely to start out in Penrith's Under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup competition next season, he scored one try, made 176 total running metres and showed plenty of promise at the Knights whenever he got the ball in his hands.\nCharlie Xuereb\nThe youngest player on this list, Charlie Xuereb, is still eligible to play in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup next season but has already been earmarked as a future star of the game and is known as the best prospect in either rugby league or union in his age group.\n\nA dual-code prodigy, the versatile forward played a leading role in helping Patrician Brothers' Blacktown win back-to-back Peter Mulholland Cup titles.\n\nA standout in the lower grades, he is also coming off a strong campaign for the NSW Waratahs in the Under-16s Super Rugby competition, which saw him named in the Under-16s Australian Wallabies squad.\n\n"I'm still seeing where both take me. Wherever I can get better and whatever system takes me, I'll be grateful for," Xuereb told Zero Tackle.\nHarry Armstrong\nSigned from the Brisbane Broncos at the start of last season, Harry Armstrong showed glimpses of potential during this year's campaign but will look to work on producing consistent performances week in, week out.\n\nAn Under-19s QLD Maroons representative, Armstrong stands at an impressive 190cm and 94kg and is set to be a force to be reckoned with if he is able to live up to his potential as a back-rower.\n\nFormerly a captain of the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Mal Meninga Cup competition, he made one line-break and 34 tackles, scored one try and made 109 total running metres in just 100 minutes of play in the NSW Cup.\nHokafonu Lemoto\nA member of this year's Under-19s NSW Blues team, Hokafonu Lemoto was able to successfully transition from the Under-19s SG Ball Cup to the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup competition and showed plenty of promise in doing so.\n\nThe brother of top rugby union prospect Heniz Lemoto (who decided to depart Penrith for French rugby), Hokafonu is a mobile and hardworking front-rower who has been earmarked as the next generation of Penrith forwards.\n\nExpect his rank to improve in the coming years, if he is able to continue the same progression whilst still developing and learning off those around him, such as Lindsay Smith, Liam Henry and Isaah Yeo.\nNick Murphy\nA versatile outside back who can also play in the halves, Nick Murphy is one of the hardest workers at the Penrith Panthers and is looking to become the next player at the club to make the transition from the lower grades to the NRL.\n\nGrowing up idolising Sydney Roosters fullback duo Anthony Minichiello and James Tedesco, the utility back is contracted for another 12 months and has been able to learn from Brian To'o and Dylan Edwards, from whom he has received plenty of tips and advice.\n\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=NQgkw_oYvJk\n\nPlaying four different roles in the NSW Cup in 2025 - fullback, wing, five-eighth and off the interchange bench - Murphy scored three tries, made 13 tackle busts and three line-breaks, provided two try assists and averaged 131 running metres in 12 appearances.\nZakauri Clarke\nFormerly involved in the Wests Tigers system, Zakauri Clarke has the ability to play in a number of different positions and roles and has been seen used in the forward, back-line and even in the halves at various times.\n\nRecently deciding to extend his stay with the Panthers for an extra two seasons, the goal-kicking prospect was one of the highest point-scorers in the 2024 SG Ball Cup season and has spent the past couple of years transitioning between the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.\n\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=xuecjhF5UZM\n\n"He can play anywhere, five-eighth, front-row, lock, second-row, centre, he is that versatile," Luke Lombardi from Lombardi Sports Management said.\n\n"He's such a damaging edge player and also a left-footed goal kicker.\n\n"He's a bit like Nikora from Cronulla but he's got a bigger body so he's more damaging and he's got a set of soft hands."\nTua Patea\nThe younger brother of Luron Patea, Tua Patea, is the complete opposite, as he plays in the centre instead of the forwards, but has already racked up an impressive highlight reel whilst playing in the junior representative grades.\n\nCurrently spending time training with the first-grade squad, Patea will be promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in 2027 and don't be surprised if he contends for a regular spot in the back-line earlier than later.\n\nAn instant highlight reel, Patea is known for his aggressive defence, as well as his spectacular step, footwork and ability to evade defenders when he has the ball in his hands.\nToby Crosby\nOne of two recruits on this list, Toby Crosby, arrives at the Panthers on a two-year deal after a stint in the 15-man code and also a stint with the New Zealand Warriors, where he became a fan favourite.\n\nCurrently on a train-and-trial contract, Crosby made the move to rugby league in 2023 after spending two years in Wellington rugby union's academy and was highly touted in the 15-man code, emerging from St Patrick's College Silverstream.\n\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=NLmFG8OCVs8\n\nAlready getting a glimpse of reserve-grade, the front-rower is a sight to behold and can not only break tackles with ease but also has the athleticism and speed of someone playing in the back-line.\nBilly Phillips\nExtremely underrated, Billy Phillips has been one of the most talented forwards in the Penrith Panthers for a number of years and does all the little things right on and off the field.\n\nElevated to the Top 30 roster in 2027, the lock has been able to learn under one of the best in Isaah Yeo and has even drawn comparisons to the Kangaroos skipper due to his hard work ethic and ability on both ends of the field.\n\nIn 21 NSW Cup appearances this year, the former Under-19s SG Ball Cup MVP Award winner made the No.13 jumper his own and scored two tries to go along with 98 running metres per match.\nBilly Scott\nEarmarked as the long-term heir of the No.9 jumper and future successor of Mitch Kenny, Billy Scott will join the club's Top 30 roster for the upcoming season and is arguably the best young dummy-half yet to debut.\n\nCompared to Jake Friend, Scott has been at the Panthers for the entirety of his junior career and has been producing solid performances in his 31 NSW Cup appearances over the last two seasons.\n\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=7xK9pkUliRY\n\nContracted until the end of 2027, the Under-19s NSW Blues representative is likely to form a one-two punch with Kenny in the future, coming off the interchange bench - similar to what Kenny and Apisaia Korisau previously did at the club.