As rugby league fans across the country eagerly await the NRL's return, Zero Tackle has taken a trip down the junior pathways and examined the talent of the next generation that is set to be the future of the competition over the coming years.

While an Under-18s Australian Schoolboys team is named annually, Zero Tackle will be naming the best players from each age group who are set to be watched closely in the near future.

Headlined by the trio of Bishop Neal, Siotame Havea Junior and Viliami Fifita, who have all secured NRL contracts, the best players from the Under-17s age bracket include the best of the best from the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup (New South Wales) and the Under-17s Cyril Connell Cup (Queensland).

This includes Under-18s Australian Wallabies representative Talen Risati, Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup 2025 Player of the Tournament Carter Mareko and Cooper Votano, the younger brother of two-time Under-19s NSW Blues fullback Connor Votano.

Under-17s Best 17 (born in 2008)

1. Talen Risati (Parramatta Eels)

2. Cyrus Bloomfield (Parramatta Eels)

3. Jeziah Papa (Sydney Roosters)

4. Kingston Seve (Newcastle Knights)

5. Braith Sloane (Canterbury Bulldogs)

6. Cooper Votano (Melbourne Storm)

7. Cater Mareko (Sydney Roosters)

8. Ben Kaberry (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

9. Ashton Large (Manly Sea Eagles)

10. Viliami Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Curtis Mulherin (Newcastle Knights)

12. Bishop Neal (New Zealand Warriors)

13. Tupou Francis (Brisbane Broncos)

Interchange

14. Jasais Ah Kee (St George Illawarra Dragons)

15. Siotame Havea Junior (Wests Tigers)

16. Khyanu Mahon (Manly Sea Eagles)

17. Cooper Townsend (Newcastle Knights)

Reserves

18. Chase Butler (Newcastle Knights)

19. Tyson Hansen (New Zealand Warriors)

20. Dean Tauaa (South Sydney Rabbitohs)