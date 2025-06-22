RLPA boss Clint Newton has thrown down the gauntlet to the NRL, calling for special salary cap allowances and transitional support for the incoming Perth and Papua New Guinea clubs.

In a pointed warning to the game's decision-makers, Newton said failure to act decisively could see both expansion ventures suffer the same fate as the ill-fated Western Reds.

Newton stressed that Perth and PNG face a vastly different entry into the competition compared to the Dolphins, who launched in 2023 with strong junior pathways, institutional backing and a deep talent pool already on their doorstep. By contrast, the proposed new franchises are entering markets without an established rugby league backbone.

"Perth and PNG face unique challenges that established clubs don't have," Newton said, speaking with Newscorp.

"They are two clubs outside the heartlands of large rugby league nurseries and need to be as successful as possible to ensure expansion is a success."

To level the playing field, Newton is advocating for a temporary increase to the salary cap for both teams to allow them to compete for top-tier talent from day one.

He stopped short of nominating a dollar figure, instead suggesting the newly established salary cap committee, which includes representatives from the NRL, RLPA, clubs, agents and coaches, be tasked with setting the right number.

"A key area requiring immediate attention is the salary cap model, which is critical to an expansion club's successful transition," he said.

"The players they recruit will make or break these two new clubs. This isn't the Dolphins in a strong rugby league area."

Newton also raised the need for relocation support and family travel allowances, pointing out that the logistical demands on players moving to Perth or PNG would be unlike any other club in the competition. He said ignoring those factors could hinder recruitment and make long-term player retention unviable.

While some existing clubs have reportedly raised concerns about losing talent to cashed-up newcomers, Newton dismissed the idea that expansion should be viewed as a threat. Instead, he called for solidarity from all stakeholders, including clubs, to ensure the long-term benefits are realised.

"Every key stakeholder and decision maker in the game should be aligned in wanting these two new clubs to succeed, which means setting aside any self-interest," he said.

"These two clubs represent a significant opportunity for the game in expanding talent pathways, unlocking new revenue streams and engaging new fan bases."

The former Origin forward also took aim at the Australian Rugby League Commission for what he sees as short-term thinking and failure to fully unite clubs around the expansion vision.

"We risk history repeating itself with rushed decisions, short-term fixes and wasted resources," he said.

"Instead of buying the silence of clubs, the ARLC should be working collaboratively and bringing clubs together to help solve the challenges."

"We already had one shot at Perth and we don't want the second to end the same way," he said bluntly.

"We cannot let them have the slightest chance of failure. We need to lift them up together and disregard any concerns of existing clubs feeling hard done by."