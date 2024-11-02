Clint Newton, CEO of the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA), has put forward a proposal to reduce the NRL season to 22 rounds, suggesting that the benefits this change could bring to player welfare, game quality and overall performance.

Newton's call for a shorter season reflects ongoing concerns around the physical toll of a lengthy competition calendar that currently spans from February to September.

The grind of a full NRL season has long been a topic of debate, with players facing heightened risks of injury and limited recovery time due to the rigorous schedule.

Speaking with SEN, Newton argued that a reduction in games would provide “a really nice sweet spot” in balancing competitive demands with players' well-being.

"We know statistically from our players that they believe a reduction in the number of matches they're asked to play will produce better results for them," he explained.

Newton highlighted the broader implications of this proposal, suggesting that fewer games would lead to "better performance, longer careers, fewer injuries and improved recovery times."

Beyond player health, Newton believes a shorter season could enhance the NRL's entertainment value.

Fewer games, he argues, would result in a more intense and high-quality competition, benefiting not only the players but also fans, broadcasters and sponsors.

"Ultimately that produces a better quality for the fans, broadcasters and major partners," Newton noted.

The idea of shortening the season aligns with previous discussions from Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman Peter V'Landys, who has expressed a willingness to explore season reductions when the NRL expands to 20 teams.

The league has earmarked 2028 as the point to reach this expansion, with Papua New Guinea expected to join as the next NRL franchise.

However, the potential entry of additional teams remains uncertain following the rejection of the Western Bears' bid.

If expansion plans move forward, they could coincide with a proposed 19-round season and a mid-season State of Origin break, creating a streamlined and more balanced league structure.