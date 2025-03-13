The Melbourne Storm are reportedly set to re-sign Tyran Wishart in what will pose as a major blow to the Parramatta Eels and a number of other clubs around the competition.

Wishart was a breakout star last year, slotting into multiple roles around the Melbourne side in the face of injuries.

Able to play fullback, halves, hooker, and other positions at a pinch, Wishart has fast become one of the best utilities in the competition.

Off-contract at the end of 2026 after the Storm took up an option in their favour for next season, Wishart, was likely to be pursued by plenty of clubs from around the competition.

The Parramatta Eels were believed to be keen on the idea of his signature as a potential replacement for Dylan Brown, who will head to Newcastle for next season, while the St George Illawarra Dragons and a host of other clubs were also set to be in the mix.

But News Corp are now reporting that won't be the case, with Melbourne planning to extend the utility well beyond the end of next season.

Details are limited at this stage, but it's believed the contract offered will be a long-term one.

The contract will be offered in place of the Storm simply taking up the option for next season, with Craig Bellamy, Frank Ponissi and the recruitment staff at the club wanting to see the Illawarra junior locked up long-term.

It's understood there is no rush on negotiations, but that the Storm will want things completed before Wishart can head to free agency from November 1.

As seems to be the case in a number of key positions at the Storm, offering Wishart the on-field role he wants may well be the biggest roadblock to him re-signing long-term.

We have already heard plenty about the futures of Sua Fa'alogo and Jonah Pezet who both have handshake agreements with the club around being able to explore their options prior to the end of deals if they aren't promoted to the starting side, and the same could be true of Wishart.

Fa'alogo is trapped behind Ryan Papenhuyzen at fullback, while Pezet, who almost signed with the Knights in recent months, is behind Jahrome Hughes at halfback.

Wishart, at 25 years of age, has proven he can handle himself as a starting calibre talent in the NRL and the money thrown his way could be well above what Melbourne can offer given the enormous value offered for halves in the competition, proven by Newcastle's $1.4 million per year deal for Dylan Brown, and the Eels recently locking Mitchell Moses away on a reported $1.3 million per year.