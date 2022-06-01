While his fledgling first-grade career is only just getting off the ground, young Canberra rake Zac Woolford is already being pursued by at least three rivals ahead of the 2023 season.

Having made his debut for the Raiders during their Round 1 win over Cronulla in the nation's capital, the offspring of Green Machine great Simon Woolford has impressed during more recent outings against Souths and the Eels across the past fortnight.

Though proving able to produce 71 tackles across his trifecta of starts and missing just the one, the 25-year-old has proven his worth to Ricky Stuart on both sides of the ball.

However, without a deal to remain in lime green yet to arrive, Woolford's playing future may well lie away from GIO Stadium.

According to reports from Wide World of Sports, despite the lack of an extension arising from within the Raiders' four walls, Woolford's manager has already received phone calls from interested rivals.

With several outfits set to enter next season without a nine option that is adept in both offense and defense, the Canberra native's name is set to be on several club's shopping lists.

And given his senior stint is only just commencing, it's hard to imagine that these suitors would be asked to part with a pretty penny to land the prospect either.

Woolford has been selected to start at dummy-half for Stuart's side when they play host to the travelling Roosters on Sunday afternoon.