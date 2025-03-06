The South Sydney Rabbitohs have been named as the club most likely to secure the signature of Brandon Smith.

The Sydney Roosters dummy half, who will miss the first half of the 2025 season with an ACL injury he sustained in Round 26 last year, is off-contract at the end of 2025.

After not living up to the potential he promised upon arrival from the Melbourne Storm, the New Zealand international will be replaced by Reece Robson in 2026.

The North Queensland Cowboys dummy half has already agreed to join the Roosters next year, while Smith has confirmed he wants to make a call on his future in the first half of the year before returning from injury at a new club.

There was believed to be interest from both Australian and English clubs in Smith, with the idea of him making an immediate move away from the rebuilding Roosters immediately even floated.

While that would appear unlikely given his injury, Fox Sports are reporting he is going to be on his way to the Rabbitohs at some point.

“He's on his way there,” David Riccio said on NRL 360.

“That's the discussion.”

The Rabbitohs are one club searching for a potential new option at dummy half, although it will be intriguing to watch the progression of youngster Peter Mamouzelos, who takes over from Damien Cook in the club's number nine jersey this year following the veteran's departure to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

South Sydney's salary cap is not believed to be overly stretched following Cook's departure, but they also are unlikely to have cash to burn given the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray and Cody Walker are on big money.

Smith is currently on $800,000 per season, but will likely take a pay cut wherever he signs for 2026.