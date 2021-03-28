Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is under investigation for verbally abusing a referee during last night’s defeat to the New Zealand Warriors.

It is alleged Stuart dropped the F-bomb at referee Henry Perenara, an accusation Stuart denies.

“I didn’t go anywhere near him or say anything to him,” Stuart told The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield.

“Like thirteen and a half thousand other people I was singing out and venting my frustration but it was not directed at any individual.

“I’ll always put my hand up when I’m wrong and embarrassed about it.

“If they want to take the further then bring it on.”

The NRL will review sideline footage of the incident to determine if Stuart has a case to answer.

Stuart stormed out of his post-game press conference without answering a question after the Warriors came away with a three-point win.