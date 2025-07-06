Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has launched a stunning defence of Kyle Flanagan, asking fans and the media to understand what it would feel like if he was a member of their family.

Flanagan had an improved performance on Saturday, but was still unable to help his St George Illawarra Dragons side mount a late comeback against the Canberra Raiders in the Capital Territory.

The win leaves the Raiders at the top of the table and well on track for a berth in the top four at the end of their campaign, while the Dragons will need to go on a run of wins in a hurry if they are to entertain the idea of playing finals footy this year - something that has been hit hard in the last week by injuries.

Asked about the criticism - most of it intense and unrelenting - that both halfback Kyle Flanagan and his father Shane Flanagan have been experiencing in recent times, Stuart said one of the great fears he holds is the same happening to him and son Jed Stuart, who made his debut on the wing for the Raiders in recent games.

"I think it's a disgrace how you guys in the media are just absolutely bashing a kid publicly," Stuart said during his post-match press conference.

"I've got a son [Jed] playing, and that's my biggest fear, you people [the media].

"The way that he's [Flanagan] been portrayed in the media at the moment … that poor kid.

'I've known him since he was a little boy … [and] he's a better footballer than he's been given credit for.

"I think it's a disgrace.

"The bullshit that he has to listen to and cop … [from] his so-called supporters on social media.

"The way that boy has handled that from a mental point of view, turning up every week.

"It would be torture for his mother and his sisters … imagine it one of yours. That's when it becomes real."

Flanagan has played every game this year for the Dragons despite many of his teammates being dropped, with the link between him playing and his father coaching being pointed out over and over again.

The coach, on his part, has claimed Kyle has been one of the best players for the club this year on multiple occasions, although CEO Tim Watsford was quoted this week saying the club are still in the market for a marquee halfback.