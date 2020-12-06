Josh Reynolds’ tumultuous spell at Wests Tigers appears over as he is expected to join English Super League side Hull FC.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, the 31-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Super League club.

Reynolds signed a four-year deal worth a reported $3 million with the Tigers in 2018 but only managed to play 22 games for the club.

The deal will save the Tigers $500,000 in their salary cap next season.