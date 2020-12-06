Josh Reynolds’ tumultuous spell at Wests Tigers appears over as he is expected to join English Super League side Hull FC.
According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, the 31-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Super League club.
Reynolds signed a four-year deal worth a reported $3 million with the Tigers in 2018 but only managed to play 22 games for the club.
The deal will save the Tigers $500,000 in their salary cap next season.
Yahoo!! The Tigers will be so glad to get rid of this salary cap-eating crock. In saying that, Hull KR must be desperate if they have signed him for three years. This is the same club that offered Benji Marshall at motza only last week. I hope for all concerned that Hull KR can get some value out of Josh Reynolds…..but the odds are against that happening.