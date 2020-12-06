CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: Josh Reynolds of the Tigers looks on during the warm up before the start of the NRL trial match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Wests Tigers at Barlow Park on February 17, 2018 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Josh Reynolds’ tumultuous spell at Wests Tigers appears over as he is expected to join English Super League side Hull FC.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, the 31-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Super League club.

Reynolds signed a four-year deal worth a reported $3 million with the Tigers in 2018 but only managed to play 22 games for the club.

The deal will save the Tigers $500,000 in their salary cap next season.

 

1 COMMENT

  1. Yahoo!! The Tigers will be so glad to get rid of this salary cap-eating crock. In saying that, Hull KR must be desperate if they have signed him for three years. This is the same club that offered Benji Marshall at motza only last week. I hope for all concerned that Hull KR can get some value out of Josh Reynolds…..but the odds are against that happening.