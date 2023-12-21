Returning Cronulla fullback Kade Dykes has opened up on the brutal ACL injury that put a line through his 2023 campaign.

The 21-year-old made his NRL debut in 2022 and would feature in a pair of matches for the Sharks before entering the next pre-season chasing more opportunities at the top level.

A season-ending knee injury in January this year would dash Dykes' hopes of breaking back into Cronulla's side, with the young Sharks fullback placed on an extensive rehab program to overcome a ruptured ACL.

Closing in on a return to full fitness after weeks of pre-season training, Dykes spoke to NRL.com on the shattering blow that curtailed his dreams for 2023.

"I was on such a high at the end of 2022 and had high hopes of hopefully playing a fair bit of first grade this year and that not going to plan was a hard pill to swallow," Dykes said.

"I'm a big believer in everything happens for a reason and obviously it wasn't what I wanted for last year but I definitely learnt a lot about myself and managed to learn a bit about footy as well.

"I'm pretty much full health now and it's great to be back with my boots on and running around with the boys again."

While he holds a preference to play in the No.1 jumper, Dykes knows it'll be no easy task of attaining the first-string fullback position given Will Kennedy's reign in the role.

Able to play as an outside back or in the halves, Dykes will eventually look to hone a role in Craig Fitzgibbon's plans once he gets through the pre-season unscatched.

"My preference is probably fullback because I've spent the last couple of years there now and I'm starting to learn more and more about it," Dykes said on his potential position for 2024. "It's obviously a hard position to play and I've still got a lot to learn.

"I grew up playing in the halves also so I'd be pretty confident playing there as well.

"We haven't been doing much positional stuff yet so I've just been doing a bit of everything.

"My main focus at the moment is just getting my body right and getting back to full health and then once we get back from Christmas break, we'll have a chat and see what's the plan for the trials is."

The Sharks' 2024 draw will commence on Friday, March 8 against the Warriors via a trip to Auckland, with the club's first home game coming a week later against the Bulldogs.