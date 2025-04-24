NRL buffs and Bears fans can dare to dream once again, with the ARLC signing off on an increased offer from Western Australia Premier Roger Cook, which will see the Bears make their return to the west coast from 2027.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the ARLC met on Wednesday morning, approving the offer that is sure to excite fans hoping for an 18th NRL team.

It has been reported that the NRL has organised a meeting for today with a subcommittee of other clubs, to discuss the prospect of inviting the Bears back to the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before negotiations between the NRL and the Western Australian government came to a disappointing halt earlier in the month, the government was willing to commit to a $20 million centre of excellence at the Malaga Sports Precinct development, which is located 13km from the Perth CBD.

Now that discussions have ramped back up, the league will discuss the submission with the RLPA after receiving the tick of approval from the ARLC.

Under the operating model that has reportedly been proposed, the NRL will be in charge of the new team in its first few years, before it is handed to the club's members and elected directors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In return, the Western Australian government will help fund community, pathways, development, and infrastructure projects.

With the NRL looking to introduce a PNG squad in the coming years, there is no doubt the inclusion of a Perth-based Bears team would be another vital step towards the growing the game.