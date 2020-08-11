The good times look set to continue for the resurgent Titans, with the club expected to lock away head coach Justin Holbrook, reports NRL.com.

Since signing a two-year deal at the Gold Coast following a stint at Super League club St Helens, Holbrook has turned the struggling Titans into the current No.1 side in Queensland an.

He has also made them a destination club for big-name players, culminating in the signing of David Fifita from their arch rival Brisbane.

With up to seven head coaches off-contract in 2021, including Josh Morris (Cronulla), Des Hasler (Manly) and Craig Bellamy (Melbourne), Gold Coast officials see Holbrook as their long-term choice and plan to lock him away and extinguish any rival interest.

The signing of Fifita may not be the only big name to sign with the Titans, with the club expecting many off-contract starts to consider a Gold Coast move to play with the Queensland Origin star.

Melbourne prop Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Newcastle forward Herman Ese’ese are two other recent big name signings for the Titans, with a renewed sense of optimism sweeping through the club.

Such optimism hasn’t been seen on the Gold Coast in years, with signings such as Fifita and recent on-field performances sparking talks of unprecedented success. And significant credit has gone to Holbrook and his rejuvenation of the club.

With Holbrook off the table, Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon is set to receive more coaching offers in the coming months despite previously rejecting Knights and Warriors offers to remain at Sydney.

Due to being off-contract at the end of 2021, Fitzgibbon is set to be in line for the St George head coaching position if Paul McGregor is sacked, as well as the Warriors position.

It is believed the Warriors were willing to stick with former interim coach Todd Payton until 2022 in order to get Fitzgibbon to take on the role.

Another job Fitzgibbon could be in line for is at the embattled Broncos, with coach Anthony Siebold facing an end of season review despite signing a long-term deal last year.

Recently departed Cowboys coach Paul Green is favourite for the role, while Kevin Walters is also considered a contender.

Melbourne assistant Jason Ryles has also received interest from multiple NRL clubs but has maintained he will leave Australia at season’s end and join Eddie Jones’ coaching staff at England Rugby