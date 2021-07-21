Tevita Pangai Junior is certain to leave the Brisbane Broncos at the end of the season, but the list of clubs who want him short-term before the end of 2021 seems to be growing.

It was reported, and then swiftly denied, that the Penrith Panthers were interested in the off-contract star yesterday to close out the season, but those rumours are refusing to go away.

It's understood the Panthers are interested in Pangai Junior short-term, but will struggle to make it work due to his salary and their remaining finances although reports also suggest they are working hard to balance the books.

The Panthers need for Pangai Junior may grow exponentially if gun starting prop James Fisher-Harris elects to exit the bubble o be at the birth of his child.

If he exits the bubble, he will, at minimum, be required to be in quarantine for two weeks upon his return to the bubble.

The news was reported by James Hooper on NRL 360 on Tuesday evening.

"Now the Panthers shot that down, but speaking to people over the course of the day and James Fisher-Harris is due to give birth over the course of the next couple of weeks," Hooper said.

“I think he wants to leave the bubble if he can get the correct exemptions and be there for the birth and then he is going to have to do the next couple of weeks in quarantine."

On Wednesday morning though, reports are now emerging that the Parramatta Eels could be showing interest in the star to close the season.

Reports suggest they may be the only club near the top of the table with the finances to make the move work.

Channel 7 journalist Chris Garry told SEN the Eels were looking like the most likely place.

"Pangai has made it clear and his management has made it clear that he wants to finish the season at a club that will compete for a premiership," Garry said.

“You can automatically rule a lot of clubs out. It leaves you with the Roosters, Rabbitohs, Storm, the Eels etc.

“But my sources indicate the Eels are the most likely place for him to end up. They are interested in Anthony Milford.

“They would prefer Pangai, it’s a tricky one for a few clubs because Tevita is on a big contract so notionally he has to enter the cap at a higher figure.

“The Eels are one of the few clubs who could afford that and he would be fantastic for them of the bench.”

The Panthers budget problems stemmed from wanting to forward pay some 2022 contracts, however, officials are now reported to have altered the books to sign Pangai Junior, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

The circus surrounding Pangai Junior continues after Kevin Walters only weeks ago stated no one would be leaving the club before the season was over as the struggling Broncos chased stability.

That was followed just days later with news prop Matt Lodge had left immediately for the New Zealand Warriors, where he is now starting.

Pangai Junior has reportedly inked a three-year deal with the Bulldogs from the beginning of 2022.