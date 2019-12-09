Israel Foalu is determined to resurrect his rugby league career, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The report states that the sacked Wallaby has been training three hours a day in his bid to return to the NRL.

A source close to Folau reportedly told The Sunday Telegraph that he has maintained a strict training program after getting stood down for sensationally slanting gays in an Instagram post.

Folau received a multimillion-dollar payout, believed to worth around $3-to-$4 million and an apology from Rugby Australia.

He had hoped to be reinstated by Rugby Australia and return to Super Rugby, but that will not be allowed to happen.

It would take a big change of heart from new ARLC chairman Peter V’landys to approve Folau’s registration to return to the NRL following comments he made last month.

“The game is inclusive. Israel’s comments are not inclusive,” V’Landys said.

“When I was a kid and kids used to get bashed up because they were different, I used to go and defend them. And a lot of them, it’s because their role models or their peers made them that way.

“I have no tolerance for people that put other people’s lives (at risk) or (commit) violence. It’s a big statement to make.

“With due respect to Israel, what he says, young kids listen to. He is a role model. They act on it. And when you’re a kid at school and you get bashed up because you’re different, I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

There are NRL clubs interested in speaking to Folau in hopes of securing him on a bargain-basement deal, but are likely to be obstructed by the game’s powerbrokers.

The NRL refused to comment on the matter.