Anthony Seibold's time at Manly has come to an end amidst the ongoing pressure of a constant losing side, with the Loose Carry team dissecting the Sea Eagles' situation and who should be his successor.

In the meantime, Kieran Foran takes charge as interim coach with his new side looking to turn things around, given their horror start to the 2026 season.

The crew also discuss the struggling Dragons and their path to a historic losing streak, with the Bulldogs looking to find the attacking form they gained from last year's breakout season.

Episode Rundown:

00:00 Intro

01:42 Anthony Seibold SACKED

17:35 NUMBER UP with Darren Parkin

23:05 Dragons' historic losing streak

28:24 Bulldogs attacking problems

31:34 Coach's corner: Manly's defensive issues

Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.