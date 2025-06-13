Once again, pairing with Nathan Cleary in the halves, Jarome Luai is looking to "bring the shield back home" as the Blues head to Perth for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

In what was a shock to the entire state of New South Wales yesterday, Mitchell Moses was ruled out of the clash against Queensland due to a calf injury and will now undergo scans to determine the severity of the issue.

Moses' omission will allow Jarome Luai to once again wear the Blues jersey after being axed for the opening match despite being an integral part of the Blues winning the shield in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had just got flogged on the field, I got off the training paddock, and Loz and Frank Ponissi gave me a call," Luai said via Wide World of Sports after arriving at the Blues training camp in the Blue Mountains.

"I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity. I know there were a few options they could have went with, but they went with me, and I'll make sure I repay that faith."

Partnering his former Penrith Panthers teammate in the halves, his inclusion means Matt Burton will remain as 18th man.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I said at the time Jarome handled [his Origin I snub] with such class, and he said that if I needed him, he'd be ready to go," coach Laurie Daley said on Thursday.

"So when I called him today, he said, 'Sweet, I'm ready to go'. That filled me with confidence.

"I said, 'What are you doing?'. He said, 'I've just finished training'. I said, 'You fit?' and he said, 'I am'.

"I said, 'Do you want to play Origin?'. He said, 'Yes'. It was as simple as that.

"There will only be a couple of training sessions, but the fact he's played with that [NSW] left edge last year is an advantage. It's not like you're bringing in someone who hasn't been here before, or played with those players.

"We're disappointed for Mitch, but excited for Jarome."