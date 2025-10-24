Released by the Parramatta Eels earlier in the week, halfback Dean Hawkins has officially signed with a new club for next season.\n\nConfirmed to be making the move overseas, it has been revealed that Hawkins has agreed to join the London Broncos, who play in the second-tier of the English Super League competition.\n\nThe move comes after the 26-year-old and 2023 NSW Cup Player of the Year appeared in 12 matches for the Eels this season, but the impending arrival of Jonah Pezet has pushed him back down the halves pecking order.\n\nAlso spending time at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he registered 14 matches for the Cardinal and Myrtle, he will link up with ex-teammate Siliva Havili and former NSW Blues representative front-rower Reagan Campbell-Gillard at the Broncos.\n\n"We're thrilled to welcome Dean “Footy Dean” Hawkins – a sharp, composed half with elite game management and a lethal boot," a social media post read, confirming Hawkins' arrival.\n\n"A former South Sydney junior and 2022 NSW Cup Player of the Year, Dean joins from the Parramatta Eels bringing NRL experience and leadership to the Broncos halves."