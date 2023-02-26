Dolphins' assistant coach Kristian Woolf is backing in Isaiya Katoa to succeed should he be handed his NRL debut in Round 1 against the Sydney Roosters next Sunday.

The NRL's newest team will name their inaugural team on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Round 1, when they will clash at Suncorp Stadium with a team who are likely to be one of their biggest rivals, with the Arthur Beetson Cup on the line.

It emerged late last week that Katoa could well be in line to start Round 1 in the number six jersey after he trained as part of the top team in an opposed session, while Anthony Milford did not.

Milford, who played his best football under Wayne Bennett during a previous stint at the Brisbane Broncos, was backed to take first crack at the halves position, but struggled during the pre-season challenge, throwing fresh doubt over his stronghold on the position in the NRL side.

While Bennett is yet to comment on the battle, Woolf told AAP at the Wide World of Sports NRL season launch that Milford wasn't able to do contract, hence Katoa's spot in the opposed session, however, he believes Katoa is ready to go if his name is called.

"Milf' wasn't able to do contact. He just copped a knock in the trial to the upper body," Woolf told AAP.

"Only the blokes that were able to did opposed because it was a heavy session.

"Obviously Wayne (Bennett) is going to make that (selection) decision. We are going to have a chat about that on Monday."

Katoa has played under Woolf in the Tongan national team, with the young ex-Panther lighting the Rugby League World Cup up during the 2022 tournament in England.

It's understood Milford, who was one of the Knights' better performers during the 2022 season, will be fit for Round 1 if he is picked, despite copping a knock in the Dolphins' second trial.

Katoa played in all three trials for the Dolphins, with the expansion club playing an extra one outside of the pre-season challenge against the Central Queensland Capras.

The Dolphins play both of their first two rounds at home, with Round 2 to be in Redcliffe against the Canberra Raiders.