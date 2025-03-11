The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly set to throw St George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa an NRL lifeline.

The Fijian winger, formerly a permanent fixture in the Dragons outfit under Anthony Griffin, went backwards during 2024 as Shane Flanagan took over the club.

Despite being noted for his powerhouse ball running, the winger found himself outside of the 17 for the Dragons through the second half of the season, and it's likely he has played his last game for the club after being linked to an English Super League departure during the most recent off-season.

It comes with the Dragons also having a number of outside backs at their disposal. Former fullback Tyrell Sloan couldn't buy a start on the wing in Round 1 with Christian Tuipulotu and Mat Feagai starting on the wings, while Corey Allan and Sione Finau are also both in the mix for minutes. Nathan Lawson, a rugby union convert, also joined the club during the off-season.

Ravalawa's future may yet be in the NRL though, with News Corp reporting he has been approached by the South Sydney Rabbitohs over the prospect of an immediate move.

It's understood he will undergo a medical at the Rabbitohs later this week, highlighting the advanced nature of negotiations already underway.

The Dragons, whose recruitment priority is in the middle third, will not stand in Ravalawa's way. The club want to sign David Klemmer from the Wests Tigers, but currently don't have an open roster spot.

The potential departure of Francis Molo, who is another likely to have played his last game for the joint-venture, could open that spot, but the progress on his future being painstakingly slow, the immediate move of Ravalawa could get Klemmer - who is yet to play at any level this year - to join the Dragons.

Currently contracted with the Red V until the end of 2026, Ravalaway has scored 67 tries in 98 games for the Dragons, but could find his way onto South Sydney's wing where there is a major shortage in depth owing to injuries which only got worse over the weekend with Tyrone Munro going down with yet another broken collarbone.

Fletcher Myers may be the only option left to play on the wing this weekend for coach Wayne Bennett, who piloted his side to a win over the cyclone-impacted Dolphins in Round 1.