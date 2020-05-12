Canberra Raiders recruit Curtis Scott and his legal team are hopeful for an answer to their plea bargain with NSW police this week.

The Canberra Times has reported that Scott’s lawyer Sam Macedone is looking to have Scott’s charges of allegedly assaulting a police officer and refusing arrest dismissed and was hopeful for an answer by next week.

Scott is facing seven charges after being arrested in Moore Park on Australia Day, being found asleep in parklands.

Macedone has been in negotiations with police for Scott to have the charges reduced to behaving offensively in public and trespass.

“Offers have been made by both sides. There’s an offer that I made to them that’s on the table and I’m just waiting for a reply,” Macedone told The Canberra Times on Monday.

“If the answer’s no we go to a hearing, if the answer’s yes we might be able to resolve it”

“My offer’s the last one on the table and it’s really up to them to say yes or no”

“I reckon I’ll be in a position to know exactly what’s going on in this matter by the end of this week, no later than the end of next week.”

Scott returned to training last week after the NRL chose to not stand him down after reviewing CCTV and police body-cam footage of the incident. Scott is expected to have a police response before the NRL return on May 28.