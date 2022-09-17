The Canberra Raiders might be out of the finals, but the news cycle isn't about to slow down in the nation's capital.

Of all the big-name players off-contract from November 1, gun forward Joseph Tapine, widely regarded as the best in the competition this season, is among them.

While Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt have hogged most of the attention from the media, reports have suggested in recent weeks that Tapine is being chased by multiple clubs, while the Raiders are also keen to hang onto the star.

A New Zealand forward leader, Tapine will head to the Rugby League World Cup with the Kiwis next month and is unlikely to make a contract decision before then, with no clear front runner for his services emerging at this stage.

It has been reported Tapine could break the seven-figure barrier in his next deal, with the Raiders said to be willing to part with that much coin, however, former forward Gordon Tallis said on Fox Sports that no player as a prop is worth that much money.

“Just because they’re a good player and the best in their position — you pay on position,” Tallis said.

“I’ve said it about Payne Haas, you’ve got to change the result of games.

“I know he’s probably the best front-rower in the game but I’d probably put a front-rower at about $800,000 because you need two of them to win a game of footy.

“If they sign him and someone goes after the other, well then you’re in trouble. I think it’s package deal, they normally like to play with each other — a bit like halves. We watch when they split, they don’t often play to their best.

“He’s been fantastic and he’s going to get what he deserves.

“But just because someone plays fullback, they’re not worth $1 million — the million dollar player is worth $1 million — I think our game has gotten lost in that a little bit.”

Tapine, alongside Josh Papalii was a key part of the reason the Raiders won seven of their final eight games this season and were able to make the finals.

Despite that, the Green Machine's season ended in the semi-finals on Friday evening with a heavy loss to the Parramatta Eels, with 40 points being conceded.