Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty has put his contract negotiations on hold as coach Ricky Stuart evaluates his future at the club.

The 31-year-old playmaker has an option in his contract that the Raiders can activate by Round 6 to keep him for the 2026 season but he's focused primarily pre-season performance.

Fogarty is open to extending his career and is inspired by the longevity of players like Daly Cherry-Evans.

“I just said to Sticky (Stuart), ‘I'm going to put it in park, get through pre-season, play my style of footy and I don't want to deal with it until I get a response from the club,'” Fogarty said, speaking with The Courier Mail.

“I want to play in the NRL as long as I can and I would like for that to be in Canberra, that's up to the club. But hopefully, I get a nice green tick from them in Round Six.”

Fogarty's future isn't the only talking point in Canberra as young talents, including Ethan Sanders and Chevy Stuart, are pushing for selection, adding depth and competition to the Raiders' squad.

Sanders, a former Parramatta young gun, joined the Raiders on a three-year deal and has already impressed Fogarty with his composure and skills.

“Partnering with him at training [and] just learning off him has been refreshing,” Fogarty said.

“He's got a really good football game in the way he talks and sees things... He doesn't get flustered or erratic when he's fatigued... He likes to talk.”

“He's got a good running game and can pass the ball really nicely and he's got a good kicking game. He's got all the tools to be a great halfback.”

Fogarty also praised 19-year-old fullback Chevy Stuart, who is vying for a starting spot and is expected to feature in the pre-season trials.

“He's still a kid and got a lot of growth in him. If people like myself and the coaching staff can help educate him a bit more on the football side of things, he's definitely going to be an important player for the club moving forward.”

While Stuart and Sanders are pushing for opportunities, Fogarty sees Kaeo Weekes as the Raiders' long-term solution at fullback.

“Everyone saw what he did for the Raiders at the back end last year and in the Prime Minister's game,” Fogarty said.

“He can pass, he can kick and he can run. He plays his best football at fullback because he just needs to think about attacking and use his speed and raw talent.”

In the outside backs, Albert Hopoate's absence for the Las Vegas season opener has opened the door for Jed Stuart, Savelio Tamale and Michael Asomua to compete for a wing spot in pre-season trials.

Meanwhile, Zac Hosking is unlikely to feature in the trials as he recovers from a calf injury, with his Round 1 availability in doubt.

The Raiders, who missed the finals in 2024, are looking to rebuild and return to the top eight in 2025.